San Diegans are paying over $6 for gas, but where does the money go?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A run of 16 increases in 17 days that boosted the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County to a record high ended Friday when it was unchanged, remaining at $6.023.

As we watch the marquee totals tick ever higher, some are asking what specifically goes into the price of Gasoline here in California?

On “Good Evening San Diego” KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with Richard Rider, Chairman of the San Diego Tax Fighters, to break down the numbers!