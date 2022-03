San Diegans don green for Leprechaun Run, first leg of 2022 RUN in PB Challenge





PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – San Diegans got up early, slapped on something green, and headed out to Pacific Beach Saturday for the 47th annual San Diego Leprechaun Run 5K and Kids 1K.

The start and finish line were the same at 900 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach.

Walking, jogging, and skipping were all allowed — as long as you’re wearing green.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the race’s start in PB with more information.