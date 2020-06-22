San Diegans have conflicting opinions on the statewide face covering order





PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Last week, Governor Newsom issued a statewide order mandating everyone wear masks in indoor places, and some outdoor when social distancing isn’t working.

Many San Diegans have conflicting opinions on whether wearing a facemask should be a government mandated rule or not.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Pacific Beach where he spoke with many locals walking by to find out their thoughts on the mandatory facemask mandate.