San Diegans keep the support for Ukraine pouring in





BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – Over the past two weeks, San Diego has seen local rallies, prayer vigils, and collection drives aimed at helping the people of Ukraine and their fight against Russia.

Organizers have pivoted, electing now to centralize their efforts into one key area.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live from the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park on how organizers have been centralizing their efforts.

Orysya Barua of the House of Ukraine described that the most needed item at this time remains military equipment such as uniforms, combat equipment, military medical equipment.

Monetary donations are of course helpful because they are used to pay for shipping the item.

If Balboa Park is a bit out of range for you, St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Spring Valley is also organizing donations to send overseas.