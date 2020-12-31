San Diegans not happy with Mayor Gloria’s effort to enhance enforcement of public health orders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has signed an executive order calling for stronger enforcement of the COVID-19 local and state public health orders.

Mayor Gloria said he directed the San Diego Police Department, and asked the City Attorney, to “pursue fines and potentially other enforcement actions against public nuisances who choose to endanger the lives of others, and blatantly and egregiously defy the provisions of state and county public health orders.”

Gloria didn’t give any more details on the enforcement strategies, but went on to shame anyone who doesn’t completely obey the public health orders.

The executive order will take effect just before midnight on December 30th.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Little Italy where San Diegans are out and about to get reaction.

As Plante reported, most of the people he spoke with are not happy about Mayor Gloria’s executive order.

Furthermore, KUSI’s Dan Plante highlighted the problem of Gloria’s effort to criminalize hardworking San Diegans who are doing nothing wrong except trying to make a living. Plante explained that Mayor Gloria is “a career politician, he has been on the payroll of the taxpayers from the very beginning of his career. He has never been a hardworking business person, he is calling them selfish because they want to stay open.”

Todd Gloria just accepted a massive mayoral salary increase, and has not lost a dime of his salary since the pandemic began. Mayor Todd Gloria is set to earn a salary of $206,000 per year, more than double Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s salary of $101,000.

