San Diegans outraged over recent utility bills; SDG&E rates highest in US

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As KUSI has reported, a new study found San Diego to be the least affordable city to live in, surpassing both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Two major components that led to this are San Diego’s gas prices, and SDG&E having the most expensive electricity rates in the entire country.

RELATED STORY: Gloria reaches terms with SDG&E for franchises, now heads to city council

But back in March of last year, Mayor Todd Gloria was touting the deal he made with SDG&E, saying it would be “a better deal for the city and for ratepayers.”

But almost a year later, that deal has led to San Diegans paying the highest rates in the country.

Gloria’s office told KUSI News they have “no jurisdiction over those rates,” but our viewers tell KUSI they want to see Mayor Gloria do something.

Former San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre warned Gloria’s deal would lead to price increases.

He joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss SDG&E’s rates.

“We have the ability to pull the plug on SDG&E because SDG&E has to have a franchise to use the streets and the underground of the City of San Diego to deliver their electricity,” said Aguirre.

Aguirre elaborated that his team has a lawsuit challenging the awarding of the franchise to SDG&E because it was done behind closed doors and in violation of California’s open meeting law.