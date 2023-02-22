San Diegans prepare to celebrate Lent, Ash Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lent begins Wednesday, Feb. 22 for millions of American Christians. For some cultures, like the Chaldean community, Lent began two days earlier on Feb. 20.

Fat Tuesday is the final day to partake in all the things you’re going to give up for Lent. Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, which last 40 days.

Father Simon from Saint Michaels Chaldean Catholic Church joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the significance of Lent in Chaldean and Christian culture.