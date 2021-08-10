San Diegans rally against medical mandates and government overreach





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – A group of local nurses is taking a stand against mandatory vaccines and mask mandates in front of Rady Children’s Hospital.

The group “San Diego Rise Up” joined in the rally as well.

Nurses Jennifer Paterson and Tawney Buettner joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes live from Kearny Mesa with their thoughts on vaccinate mandates for medical workers.

Paterson added that she is not and has never been against vaccines but she feels that mandating vaccines for medical workers, or anyone else, is government overreach.