San Diegans react to latest mask guidelines from public health officials

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. surgeon general says he’s worried about what lies ahead with cases of COVID-19 increasing in every state, millions still unvaccinated and a highly contagious virus variant spreading rapidly.

The spike in cases drove the county to recommend mask-wearing indoors for all San Diegans regardless of vaccination status.

“Unvaccinated people are overwhelmingly the ones getting infected and being hospitalized,” Wooten said. “If you have not gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, do it now.”

The county is helping medical providers contact all San Diegans who are partially vaccinated to get their second shot, especially now that COVID-19 cases have been going up — a spike driven primarily by the Delta variant. The county is also using the San Diego Immunization Registry to develop follow-up reminders for those who are behind schedule.

In addition to the hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine locations available throughout the region, the county is also operating eight geographically distributed no-cost vaccination sites that allow people to choose any one of the three vaccines available in the United States: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

For a list of locations and more information, go to www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.