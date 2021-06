San Diegans reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Despite San Diego being a military town, some have lost the real meaning of Memorial Day.

Yes, it is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also the holiday created to honor the men and women who died while serving our country.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from Pacific Beach where he talked to people recognizing the significance of Memorial Day.