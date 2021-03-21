San Diegans respond to AAPI Hate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since the shooting spree in which a 21-year-old man fatally shot eight people — six being Asian women — at three different Georgia massage parlors, San Diego-area law enforcement officials have come out to condemn violence and crime that stem from prejudice towards Asian Americans.

Stop Asian Hate rallies have been popping up all over the county.

At the onset of the pandemic, hate crimes against Asians have risen acutely, as reported by the advocacy organization, Stop AAPI Hate.

Kathleen Dang, Board Secretary at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of San Diego, joined KUSI on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the effect the event is having in local Asian American communities.