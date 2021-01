San Diegans share frustration with slow vaccine roll out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many San Diegans who are eligible for the vaccine are frustrated with the county’s slow roll out.

Long lines and appointment have been pushed back hours, but now there are two vaccine superstations in San Diego County, with more on the way.

KUSI’s Maddie Sinclair spoke to some San Diegans who were in line to get vaccinated.