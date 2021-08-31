San Diegans speak out against Nathan Fletcher’s resolution to declare ‘misinformation’ a public health crisis





Tuesday morning, hundreds of San Diego County community members and leaders lined up outside the County Administration Building for their chance to speak out in opposition to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s resolution to declare “COVID-19 misinformation” a public health crisis.

Public hearing from Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting can be seen below:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is introducing a new resolution declaring COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis in San Diego County.

The liberal majority County Board of Supervisors is expected to pass the measure when it is voted on this week, as Democrat Supervisors Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer never oppose Fletcher.

Fletcher’s proposal claims, “health misinformation now presents a greater threat to public health than a variant of COVID-19.” Continuing, “In response, the Board of Supervisors of the County of San Diego recognizes the vaccine hesitancy, that stands in the way of the County moving beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, is being fueled by the spread of health misinformation and commits to developing strategies to actively combat health misinformation.”

“Health misinformation about COVID-19 is causing people to die and contributing significantly to our struggles with the Delta variant,” said board Chair Nathan Fletcher, who drafted the resolution.

As expected, San Diego County residents are outraged, many saying Supervisor Fletcher is infringing on their rights to free speech.

Supervisor Jim Desmond told Fox News that the measure is “an overreach into our rights and liberties.” Desmond added that “people should have the freedom to question government, do our own research and make their own opinions.”

Read: Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s complete letter on making COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis.

Furthermore, many of the community groups and leaders who spoke out in opposition to the county’s COVID-19 response believe this is a direct attempt by Fletcher to silence them. Many of them have told KUSI that Fletcher has no right to determine what is “misinformation,” and have organized another big rally outside the county administration building Tuesday morning.

The organizers say “government obstruction of free speech has no place in a free society.”

Fletcher spoke to the media about the new “public health crisis” on Monday ahead of the Board of Supervisor’s vote: