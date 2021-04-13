San Diegans struggle to book vaccine appointments as eligibility expansion looms

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – As thousands of students in San Diego County school districts returned to in-person learning, public health officials reported 144 new COVID-19 infections but no new deaths.

The San Diego Unified School District opened its doors Monday for students who chose to go back to in-person learning, but will still operate a hybrid model for those doing online education. A little more than a quarter of families have elected to continue online-only education.

Other districts, including the San Ysidro and Chula Vista Elementary school districts, brought students back in a similar hybrid model.

Lakeside Union School District is allowing transitional kindergarten through fifth grade students to return to schools using a hybrid model while pre-kindergarten through second-grade students can return to Lemon Grove School District campuses.

Cajon Valley School District resumed full-time in-person learning today, while still providing an option for hesitant families to remain online.

Sweetwater Union High School District is prioritizing students with disabilities or those struggling with distance learning back for in-person teaching, along with seniors who opted in.

A little more than 5,000 students have opted to return to in-person learning, interim Superintendent Moises Aguirre said.

The San Dieguito Union High School District is expanding in-person learning from two to four days a week. Escondido Union High School District is allowing freshmen to join seniors for two days a week in-person.

The Marine Corps announced Monday a limited number of guests will be allowed to attend in-person graduation ceremonies at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

Each Marine will be able to welcome two guests to attend graduation starting April 22. Guests will have to undergo temperature screenings to enter the installation, face coverings will be mandatory, and “strict” social distancing will be expected.

After graduation, new Marines will also be granted on-base liberty to spend time with their families, with various services open at the depot, including the command museum, and food and retail sales.

The Marine Corps statement announcing the new graduation protocols urges guests who are actively sick with a cough or fever or have recently been in contact with a person who has a suspected case of COVID-19, to reconsider attending.

The graduation will also continue to be available for viewing online, according to the statement.

The San Diego Fire Department announced Monday there are appointments at the Balboa Municipal Gym for the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Appointments can be made at www.sandiego.gov/covid-19-vaccination.

Scripps Health, which operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station, announced Monday morning that the vaccination site will be closed Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of low vaccine supply delivered to Scripps Health last week.

Patients who have appointments scheduled on those dates will be rescheduled automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.

Monday’s statistics leave the region’s cumulative totals at 273,430 infections and 3,621 fatalities.

More than 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the county Health & Human Services Agency, and 1,164,650 county residents — or 43.3% — have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines.

The county also reported a total of 681,263 people in the San Diego area — or 25.3% — are fully vaccinated. The numbers include both county residents and those who only work in the region.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve so-called herd immunity — around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.