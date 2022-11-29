San Diegans support charitable causes for Giving Tuesday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans dedicated Giving Tuesday to charitable causes ten years ago. The tradition continues as locals continue to donate each year around the holidays.

This Giving Tuesday, donations to the Salvation Army will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at the Kroc Center with more on how donating to the Salvation Army helps make a difference in our community.

Meals on Wheels is a charitable cause that provides health-specific meals to those in need across the country. They are also requesting donations and assistance this Giving Tuesday.

(Below) KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at Meals on Wheels in Mission Hills with more.