San Diegans to gather for King Charles Coronation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday King Charles III will be crowned monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland after ruling in Queen Elizabeth II’s absence since her death in 2022.

San Diegans will gather at bars and restaurants and homes across the nation to watch this, the 40th coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Owner of Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe, Selina Stockley, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the watch-party taking place at her establishment on Saturday.