San Diegans to see gas price spikes Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped nine-tenths of a cent today to $5.299.

The average price has dropped 43 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.127, including 2.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is

17.9 cents less than one week ago and 52.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 63.9 cents more than one year ago.

Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said the Auto Club is projecting an all-time record number of 4.5 million Southern California Thanksgiving travelers this week, with 3.9 million of them driving to their destinations, “so demand will likely increase in the coming days.”

The national average price dropped for the 11th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.662. It is 11.1 cents less than one week ago and 15.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 25.4 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 14.3 cents over the past 12 days, including 1.3 cents Sunday. It is $1.354 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.