San Diegans voice outrage over lockdowns at ‘Stand Up for Business’ rally

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans are speaking out at the County Administration Building against the state’s small business restrictions. A

KUSI News sent a camera to the rally to hear the frustration of some of our residents.

Many of the people we spoke with simply believe there are better solutions to our problems than closing everything down again. They want new leadership in Sacramento, explaining that Governor Newsom is “governing from a one size fits all perspective.”

Another attendee, Justin McEntee, explained that he feels California politicians are taking away our freedoms by issuing these lockdowns.