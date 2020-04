San Diegans who couldn’t pay their property taxes can file a penalty cancellation request

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People who couldn’t pay their property taxes can file a penalty cancellation request.

Special COVID-19 penalty cancellation requests are available.

Taxpayers must include their second installment payment and documentation showing how COVID-19 affected them.

The deadline to file them is June 30. Instructions are on sdttc.com.