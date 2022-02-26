San Diegans with ties to Ukraine gather for vigil in Balboa Park

"It feels like a terrible dream. It's been almost two days but I just can't believe this is happening," said San Diego resident Roman Chyrkov.

BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – As the world watches Russia invade Ukraine, local San Diegans with ties to the country made their voices heard through protests and vigils this week.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live in Balboa Park from Friday night’s vigil with more details.

Two other “Stand with Ukraine” rallies will take place over the weekend, one on Saturday at noon and on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., both taking place at Balboa Park at 1450 El Prado.

It is encouraged that attendees bring signs, flags, Ukrainian shirts, etc.

For more information, visit House of Ukraine’s website.