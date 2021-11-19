San Diego 3-Day, 60-mile walk to end breast cancer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – October was Breast Cancer Awareness month, but this three-day, 60-mile walk is a way to raise thousands of dollars to end breast cancer. San Diego’s 3-Day walker, Ellen Robin, who lost her mom to breast cancer talked with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego about her 13th walk.

The San Diego 3-Day consists of a community of dedicated women and men who pour their hearts and souls into this challenging walk. They walk for themselves, sisters, mothers, fathers, daughters, and friends affected by breast cancer.

Over the past 18 years, they’ve raised more than $863 million to save lives, support community programs, and make huge strides in breast cancer research.

The walk is November 19-21, 2021

Online registration for the 2021 San Diego 3-Day is now closed. To register, call 800-996-3DAY.

For more information: http://www.the3day.org/site/TR/2021/General?fr_id=2083&pg=entry