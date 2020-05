San Diego actor turns lockdown sadness into global quarantine Shakespeare project





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s Shakespeare, performed by a global audience, the likes of which you’ve never seen before!

All founded by a local artist who was just trying to create something fun within the San Diego community. SoFa Shakespeare is now a global movement!

Producer Julia Giolzetti discussed the project and how it got so popular on Good Morning San Diego.