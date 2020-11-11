San Diego Air & Space Museum announces they will close in accordance with state guidelines

STATEMENT FROM THE SAN DIEGO AIR & SPACE MUSEUM (11/11/2020)

“After carefully considering reopening options provided by the State of California, the San Diego Air & Space Museum is closing on schedule beginning this Saturday, November 14th, 2020. We continue to highlight our internal/daily COVID-19 health safety protocols as the gold standard, in conformance with the CDC, the State of California and San Diego County. Accordingly, our staff looks forward to reopening at the soonest opportunity and is continuing efforts to work with the County and State to use valid science doing so. The plan must always be to create safe reopening options as soon as possible.

The recent dialogue associated with safe reopening is critical to our community businesses. And, doing it right is vital to our success as a nation. We must identify, and correct those areas of concern and reopen those organizations we highlight through science and data as not contributing to COVID-19 spread. The credibility of safely reopening is an unwritten mandate.

We also look forward to continued County efforts on our behalf, and on behalf of every business and citizen hurt by this pandemic. We’re in it together and embrace absolute safety when it comes to staff and guests, just as we always have.”