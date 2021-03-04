San Diego Air & Space Museum remains closed as county remains in Purple Tier





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Air & Space Museum has been closed since last November, and museum are officials are looking for any signs of reopening in the near future.

Earlier this week, Governor Newsom was expected to lift California counties out of the most restrictive, “purple tier,” of his tiered reopening process, but San Diego County was left off the list.

Many Northern California communities were moved into the Red Tier, but Southern California had no change.

While in the Purple Tier, museums are banned from reopening. California is the only state in the country continuing to ban museums from reopening.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the President & CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, who shared his frustrations with California’s restrictions that are keeping them closed.

Under the Purple Tier, retail can reopen, but museums can’t. So, the San Diego Air & Space Museum gift shop is open, and it is in the same building as the museum.