San Diego Animal Sanctuary & Farm to Host Several Easter Egg Hunts, April 6-9

ALPINE (KUSI) – Hop on over to the San Diego Animal Sanctuary & Farm (formerly called the Children’s Nature Retreat), a 20-acre farm in Alpine, to celebrate Easter with the animals and participate in one of four Easter Egg Hunts. The annual egg hunts are a tradition at the Farm and this year, there will be one hunt per day from Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9.

The Easter Egg Hunts will begin at 11:00 a.m. each day. Tickets are $12, plus admission per child; the price includes one Easter basket and a total of up to 12 eggs. More than 4,000 eggs will be filled with plush animals, toys, and candy, spread out across the 20-acre farm. And a chance to find one of three Golden Eggs with family passes (two adults, two children) each day. The Farm’s sweet bunnies will be there too in their brand-new location. Lastly, the Easter Bunny will be there every day at 11:00 a.m. for pictures and cuddles!

The San Diego Animal Sanctuary and Farm is home to more than 200 domesticated livestock and exotic animals. Most of the animals were pets who lost their homes due to their owner’s illness, death, or financial difficulties. The Farm is open seven days a week, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Reservations are no longer required. Guests can feed orchard hay through or over the fence for $5/bucket.

Single day admission is $38 for adults and $20 for kids (children under 2-years are free); seniors (65+) are $28. Parking is complimentary. To buy tickets, visit www.SanDiegoAnimalSanctuaryAndFarm.org.

The Farm is located at 5178 Japatul Spur in Alpine (91901). For more information, visit www.SanDiegoAnimalSanctuaryAndFarm.org.