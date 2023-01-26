San Diego API community hosts townhall addressing recent California shootings





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Asian Pacific Islander Initiative will host a townhall meeting on Saturday, Jan. 29 in response to recent violence in California.

Three shootings occurred in under a week during Lunar New Year celebrations, including a shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 dead and multiple injured.

Joann Fields with the API Initiative joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss what the group hoped to accomplish during and after the townhall meeting.

