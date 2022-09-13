San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path.

Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.

Hedgecock invites all San Diegans to come Volcan Valley Apple Farm in Julian on Friday, Sept. 16 to pick apples off the floors and the trees.