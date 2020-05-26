San Diego Archdiocese looking to hold in-person masses by June





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued guidance today to churches and other houses of worship in California on how they can safely reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the guidelines, places of worship must limit attendance to 25% of building capacity or 100 attendees, whichever is lower. This limitation will be in effect for the first 21 days of a county public health department’s approval of religious services within their jurisdictions, after which the California Department of Public Health will review the limits.

They must also arrange for social distancing of at least 6 feet between people, establish and implement a COVID-19 prevention plan for every location, train staff on the plan, and regularly evaluate workplaces for compliance.

Among the other guidelines:

Shorten services to limit the length of time congregants/visitors spend at facilities whenever possible. This could include limiting speeches, asking congregants/visitors to put on garments at home before arrival, etc.

Close places of worship for visitation outside of scheduled services, meetings, etc., whenever possible.

Discontinue large gatherings that encourage congregants/visitors to travel and break physical distances during activities, such as concerts, large holiday and life event celebrations and remembrances.

Close children’s play areas and discontinue activities and services for children where physical distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Prop or hold doors open during peak periods when congregants/visitors are entering and exiting facilities, if possible and in accordance with security and safety protocols.

Close or restrict common areas, such as break rooms, kitchenettes, foyers, etc. where people are likely to congregate and interact.

Reconfigure podiums and speaker areas, office spaces, meeting rooms, conference rooms, etc., to allow for at least 6 feet between people.

Face coverings are strongly recommended at all times for congregants/visitors and staff.

Establish directional hallways and passageways for foot traffic, if possible, and designate separate routes for entry and exit into meeting rooms, offices, etc., to help maintain physical distancing and lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.

Close self-service item selection such as pamphlet displays and bookshelves and provide these items to congregants/visitors individually as necessary.

Consider limiting the number of people that use the restroom at one time to allow for physical distancing.

Discourage staff, congregants, visitors, etc., from engaging in handshakes, hugs, and similar greetings that break physical distance.

Reconfigure parking lots to limit congregation points and ensure proper separation (e.g., closing every other space).

Discontinue offering self-service food and beverages. Do not hold potlucks or similar family-style eating and drinking events that increase the risk of cross contamination.

Strongly consider discontinuing singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances where there is increased likelihood for transmission from contaminated exhaled droplets.

Consider modifying practices that are specific to particular faith traditions that might encourage the spread of COVID-19. Examples are discontinuing kissing of ritual objects, allowing rites to be performed by fewer people, avoiding the use of a common cup, offering communion in the hand instead of on the tongue, providing pre-packed communion items on chairs prior to service, etc.

The guidelines also recommend reduced visitor capacity and staggered visitation times at funerals, wakes, etc., if possible, and modifying religious or cultural practices when washing or shrouding bodies of those who have died from COVID-19, in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“This guidance does not obligate places of worship to resume in-person activity,” the statement said. “Further, it is strongly recommended that places of worship continue to facilitate remote services and other related activities for those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults and those with co-morbidities. Even with adherence to physical distancing, convening in a congregational setting of multiple different households to practice a personal faith carries a relatively higher risk for widespread transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and may result in increased rates of infection, hospitalization, and death, especially among more vulnerable populations. In particular, activities such as singing and group recitation negate the risk-reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing.”

The entire statement can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-places-of-worship.pdf.

Churches and other houses of worship were ordered closed to the public on March 19. Since then many have adjusted by holding virtual services, while a few have recently resumed in-person services in violation of the order.

Newsom said last week that the state would issue guidelines by Monday, despite President Donald Trump’s insistence that they be allowed to reopen immediately for in-person services.

Newsom said the state has been “working with the faith community to advance the efforts to begin to put out guidelines, processes and procedures to (protect the) health and safety of congregants and parishioners.”

“We’ve been working throughout the interfaith community … all up and down the state, working on the differentiation, the large mega-churches versus more neighborhood-style churches and different styles of pews and sanitation protocols, synagogues versus working with other faiths. We’ve been working on those sectoral guidelines and we are just days away, at the latest on Monday, we will put out those guidelines,” Newsom said.

Newsom’s comments last week came hours after Trump held a news conference deeming houses of worship to be “essential,” and saying he would override governors of states that refuse to allow them to open immediately.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential,” Trump said. “It’s not right. So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released “interim guidance” Friday for houses of worship, while continuing to warn that “gatherings present a risk for increasing the spread of COVID-19 during this public health emergency.”

The CDC guidance includes standard recommendations such as frequent hand-washing, encouraging face coverings for staff and congregants, frequent cleaning of surfaces and promotion of social distancing through physical set-up and limited attendance.

The guidelines also recommend changes in the way houses of worship collect financial donations, limited physical contact such as shaking hands or hugging, and limiting the sharing of objects such as prayer books and cups.

More than 1,200 pastors and clergy from across California sent the governor a letter last week saying they plan to resume in-person services May 31, regardless of state restrictions.

Some churches and faith leaders have also sued the state, seeking to compel the reopening of houses of worship, and the U.S. Department of Justice recently sent a letter to the state warning that restrictions on such facilities could be a violation of federal law.

In San Diego County, some 1.3 million Roman Catholics are being invited to attend in-person Masses as early June 8 after closing for COVID-19 in mid-March, church officials said this weekend.

Parishes may adopt different logistics, such as indoors, outdoors or a hybrid.

“After a great deal of discussion, we concluded that the first weekend for the public celebration of the Eucharist in our parishes should be the feast of Corpus Christi, June fourteenth,” Bishop Robert McElroy said in a letter written Friday and posted Saturday on a private Facebook group. “This seems a beautifully symbolic and joyful feast in which to bring together anew our Eucharistic communities.”

But McElroy said a weekday opening has been suggested.

“Thus, if a pastor wishes to initiate daily Mass from Monday, June 8, that will be permitted,” he wrote in the two-page letter.

On Sunday, diocesan Vice Chancellor Kevin C. Eckery told Times of San Diego: “We’ll be announcing the reopening plan next week.”

Parishioners are not required to attend in-person Masses. McElroy said he has removed the obligation “for the foreseeable future,” so people can opt to worship online. “All of us must urge sick or especially vulnerable members of our communities to refrain from coming to Mass, and we must continue the wonderful online Masses that so many of you have been providing for your people in these days,” he said.

The Rev. Andre Ramos of Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Santee was among pastors sending letters to parishioners.

“The privilege of celebrating Masses will be ours again but under necessary measures to make sure our acts of worship are safe,” Ramos wrote. “As long as the threat of COVID-19 is not fully eradicated, we have to protect ourselves and others from infection, illness and even death.”

In another email, the Rev. Carlos Medina of St. Patrick’s said space inside his North Park church has been measured and allows 65 people to enter and be spaced 6 feet apart.

“There could be more people, since these measurements and calculations did not take into consideration households,” he said in a letter dated May 16 about a preliminary draft of the plan. “However, on average Sundays prior to the ongoing pandemic, two of our Masses reached over 200 people in average attendance.”

Medina added that St. Patrick’s will continue to livestream or record Masses on YouTube with the link posted on Facebook and his website.

Eckery said that although baptisms, weddings and funeral Masses will be allowed beginning the second week of June, distancing and other measures must be complied with.

The new rules include:

No wine (traditionally shared from a communal glass) during Communion, and wafers will placed on the tongue.

Face masks will be required.

Hand sanitizers should be used.

Physical distancing will be compulsory.

Hymns will be restricted.

“Masses will need to be shorter, essential liturgical parts shall be retained and some can be omitted and a few others are outright forbidden,” Eckery said.

Prayer missals and songbooks will be removed, and choirs are being eliminated.

“Singing won’t be allowed because of evidence suggesting droplets projected while singing travel further than those generated by normal speech,” the diocesan spokesman said, adding that the diocese will be setting guidelines for all parishes to follow.

The letter posted on a private Facebook page for 300 San Diego Catholics was sent to all priests of the diocese.

“The involvement of priests and pastors has been central to developing a practical and effective plan to reopen safely,” he said.

According to guidelines distributed to parishioners at St. Patrick’s:

The faithful must remain in their pew/place for the duration of the Mass/service/celebration.

They may recite prayers and responses where appropriate to the Mass/celebration, but they must not sing, or shake hands. They must refrain from touching their faces.

Instrumental music or a single vocalist will be allowed — even though parishioners won’t be singing.

Instead of shaking hands or exchanging hugs at the Sign Of Peace, the priest will encourage parishioners to wave or nod to each other.

The distribution of the Eucharist will take place at the end of the Mass, to minimize the movement of people. There will be markings taped on the floor as a guide for social distance so that communion line at the end of Mass maintains 6 feet of separation between communicants. The Eucharist is to be received only in the hand.

There should be no social gatherings before or after Mass.

Bishop McElroy doesn’t approve of Mass in a parking lot where people stay in their cars, so people will be asked to bring their own chairs.

Facemasks/coverings are not required for children under the age of 2 years old due to the risk of suffocation, in accordance with county health regulations.

There are to be no altar servers.

Holy water fonts will be empty.

The Rev. Medina of St. Patrick’s suggested a special location may be set up for people with conditions such as allergies or a dry throat “so that their cough may not cause distress to others. We might need a parishioner physician to oversee these parishioners who are likely to be non-contagious.”

In his letter, Bishop McElroy said he spoke at length Friday with Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County’s public health director, “and received support for our plan to reopen our parishes in a manner that will vigorously safeguard public health.”