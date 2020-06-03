San Diego-area protests against police brutality continue for sixth day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For a sixth straight day, protesters calling for an end to police brutality demonstrated in the San Diego area Wednesday, joining like- minded activists taking part in rallies across the United States following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

About 2 p.m., several dozen people assembled near Mira Mesa Recreation Center on New Salem Street to call for justice and change in the aftermath of Floyd’s May 25 death. There were no reports of disturbances or violence at the gathering, SDPD public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., more than 100 mostly young protesters congregated near a strip mall at Pomerado and Twin Peaks roads in Poway, chanting “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter,” and carrying signs reading “I can’t breathe,” quoting Floyd’s dying words.

After about a half-hour, the demonstrators moved into the adjacent intersection, knelt and sat on the pavement, lifted their fists in the air and fell silent for about nine minutes — the length of time a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee while three other officers watched as the handcuffed Texas native gasped for breath and called out to his deceased mother.

Around midday, the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association announced that it was canceling Wednesday afternoon’s planned farmers’ market — which was due to reopen for the first time after being closed for weeks due to the coronavirus crisis — due to another police-violence protest planned to take place in the coastal town later in the day.