San Diego arts community comes together to aid Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Ashton Gallery, located at Art on 30th, will be holding a solidarity benefit for Ukraine on April 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. where artists will give their chosen percentage from sales to relief efforts in Ukraine, and the gallery will match that offer.

The gallery is located at 4434 30th St. in North Park and the event is free to the public.

Kate Ashton, author, artist, and Ashton Gallery Owner, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of how the San Diego arts community is working together to provide relief to war-torn Ukraine.