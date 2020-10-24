San Diego Asian Business Alliance CEO urges people to vote ‘No on Prop 15’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 election is quickly approaching, and Proposition 15 is becoming one of the most-watched propositions on the ballot.

Proposition 15 would have property taxes on most commercial properties worth more than $3 million go up in order to provide new funding to local governments and schools.

Currently, commercial and industrial properties are taxed at their purchase value.

Opponents say they fear it will force the many small businesses already struggling to stay open, to permanently close.

Proponents say Prop 15 would lead to more revenue for the government and more money for public schools.

CEO of the Asian Business Alliance, Jason Paguio, joined Good Morning San Diego to describe his organization’s opposition to the proposed tax hike, and explain why Prop 15 is, “the wrong tax at the wrong time.”

Paguio also said minority-owned and female-owned businesses will be among the worst hurt by Prop 15.