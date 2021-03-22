San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Coalition Responding to AAPI Hate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since the shooting spree in which a 21-year-old man fatally shot eight people — six being Asian women — at three different Georgia massage parlors, San Diego-area law enforcement officials have come out to condemn violence and crime that stem from prejudice towards Asian Americans.

Stop Asian Hate rallies have been popping up all over the county.

At the onset of the pandemic, hate crimes against Asians have risen acutely, as reported by the advocacy organization, Stop AAPI Hate.

San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Coalition Co-Chair, Kent Lee, joined Good Morning San Diego to to discuss the effect the rise in hate crimes is having in local Asian American communities.