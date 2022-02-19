San Diego Automotive Museum’s Cars & Coffee community event on Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cars and Coffee, sign me up! On Sunday Feb. 20th from 7:30am to 9:30am at beautiful Balboa Park, the San Diego Automotive Museum will be hosting its first Cars & Coffee event.

Some exciting cars currently on display include a stunning Mercedes 540k that has won multiple awards such as the Concours d’Elegance, a 1971 Dodge Challenger, and a 1990 Volkswagen Corrado.

Still on display is a 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible, a custom-designed piece of Automotive Art and 3 Shelby Cobras, including one that is still registered to Carol Shelby.

The outdoor event is free, but if you want to go into the Museum the entry fee is $10. The Museum is at 2080 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Frankie Patino, Director of Exhibitions and Events at the San Diego Automotive Museum, about their event this Sunday.