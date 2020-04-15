San Diego ballerina impacted by COVID-19 and practices at home on Instagram

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ballerina Kirsten Bloom Allen and her two dancers Tigran Sargsyan, Magnus Christoffersen have been living together under one roof in lockdown for the past few weeks .

They have been performing live in the backyard daily on Instagram from Monday-Friday from 1-2 p.m. where they have been dancing and creating original dances for the past few weeks.

Kirsten Bloom Allen is a ballet dancer from San Diego. She serves as the founder and principal dancer for ARC Entertainment Company. She is also the creator of the Bands and Ballet movement which enhances rock concerts with the visual element of dance.