San Diego Baseball League Plan for playing and practice social distancing

San Diego Baseball League Plan for playing and practice social distancing is underway. Very hopeful especially with Major League Baseball trying to start playing a shortened 80-82 game season starting in July. A diagram for social distancing is in place with players in the dugout and how it will look moving forward. The Collegiate wood bat league is scheduled to begin playing games on May 30th. As of right now that time frame may be pushed back, but the league has not been canceled as of yet.