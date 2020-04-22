San Diego-based a cappella choir performs `Flashlight’ to spread hope

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego-based a cappella choir announced Wednesday that it has released a cover of the song “Flashlight” with the aim of spreading a message of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Diego-based Chamber Bravura teamed up with members of the collegiate choral programs at NYU Shanghai and NYU Steinhardt to produce the video, which can be found on Youtube.

The virtual choir performance was also done as a thank you to medical professionals, first responders and essential workers worldwide, Chamber Bravura director Katherine Girvin said.

The performance features more than 60 middle school, high school and college students representing 10 different states, as well as 14 different cities across China.

“Flashlight” was written in 2015 by Sia Furler, Sky Montique, Christian Guzman, Jason Moore and Sam Smith. It was made popular by Jessie J for the 2015 movie “Pitch Perfect 2.”