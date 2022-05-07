San Diego-based company, HUMBL, works to build Web3 and blockchain





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you still wondering what cryptocurrency is? What about blockchain? You’re not the only one.

HUMBL is a new San Diego-based company working to build Web3 and blockchain on our home turf.

Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL, one of the most followed blockchain technology companies in the world, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to demystify Web3 and blockchain.

Bitcoin is different from blockchain in that Bitcoin is an unregulated digital currency that uses blockchain technology as a transaction ledger that is intended to be highly transparent, secure, and accurate.

Web3, or Web 3.0, is an idea for a new World Wide Web that is based on blockchain technology that intends to decentralize data and content.

Advocates for Web3 intend for the system to erase the middleman in between web transactions and perform commerce on blockchain directly.