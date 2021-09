San Diego Bayfair 2021 breaks water this month on Mission Bay

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, came back to Good Morning San Diego, this time with Boat Owners Darrell Strong and Kevin Braun, towing a boat, of course.

The San Diego Bayfair 2021 will take place Sept. 17 to 19 on Mission Bay.

The event features hydro-flight games, a BBQ championship, and the world’s fastest boats.

To learn more, visit Sandiegobayfair.org