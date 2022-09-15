San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay this weekend

San Diego’s end-of-summer tradition HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay, September 16-18, featuring the world’s fastest boats and fun for the family.

About 70,000 spectators and RVers are expected as the family-friendly festival spreads out over East Vacation Island, Crown Point and Fiesta Island. Celebrating its 58th year, HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair is one of California’s largest on-water events.

Bayfair offers a variety of events on land and water over the three-day festival. The 200-mph H1 Unlimited hydroplanes headline the on-water racing and will be joined Grand Prix America and Pro-Lite as well as grass-roots racers. This year marks the return of the BBQ Festival on Crown Point and the popular car and motorcycle shows.

Other activities at Bayfair include beer gardens, a large vendor area open to the public on East Vacation Island and activities for the kids.

Single-day tickets start at $25 and a three-day Super Pass is available for $45. Children under age 12 are free. For more information or to purchase advance tickets online, visit www.sandiegobayfair.org.