San Diego ‘Bayfest’ 2021 kicks-off in Mission Beach this Saturday

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – San Diego’s annual music festival “Bayfest” is back at the scenic waterfront park near the Embarcadero, from local fine foods to a reggae-based music lineup.

Plus — organizers say they still need to fill positions.

The Bayfest features a strong musical lineup while also providing fine local food and liberal libations.

The event can proudly lay claim to being the first reggae-based music festival lineup in San Diego since the pandemic started.

Bayfest occurs at the Waterfront Park on July 10 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $42.350 for general admission and $242.50 for a VIP ticket.

Purchase tickets here.

Either item is required for entrance: A proof of vaccine or proof of negative COVID-19 test within the last three days and a signed statement assuring the festival officials and all other festival-goers that the attendee has remained quarantined since taking that test.

If neither option is available, rapid COVID-19 tests are available for purchase at the gate.