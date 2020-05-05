San Diego beaches get good grade for social distancing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While Newport and Huntington Beach are fighting to get their beaches back open with lawsuits, the people are San Diego are keeping them open by doing the right thing.

“For the most part, San Diego did really well over the weekend. We had to remind a few people but a majority of people are complying,” says Lt. Andy Lerum of the San Diego Lifeguards.

Also on this Monday, a variety of Coastal Towns decided to launch a soft reopening, including Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas, Carlsbad and the State Beaches at Torrey Pines and Carlsbad. So for the first time, almost every beach in San Diego is under the same general set of rules, shouldn’t be any more confusion about the patch work of rules at different locations.

“The messaging up and down the coast is pretty consistent now. All beaches allow walking and running and being active, no sitting down of staying still. And go in the ocean to swim or surf or kayak,” says Lt. Lerum.

If San Diegans continue to abide by various health department rules, Phase 2 will be happening soon.