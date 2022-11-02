San Diego begins construction on advanced water recycling plants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pure Water San Diego Program was pushed into action at the very start of November, 2022. City leaders gathered on the first of the month to discuss one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the county.

Pure Water San Diego is a program that intends to use proven water purification technology to clean recycled water and produce safe, high quality drinking water.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by 2025. When all three phases are complete, expected by the year 2035, the final product will be the most advanced water purification system in the world.