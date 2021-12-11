San Diego bikers to collect blankets for homeless folks and veterans

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Messengers MC and Pioneers MC, a local group of bikers, will be collecting blankets for Father Joe’s and Brother Benno’s to aid San Diego’s homeless and veterans.

They’re calling it the “Big Cover Up” and it will be their 25th year carrying out the blanket drive.

The event takes place on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Diego Harley Davidson located at 4645 Morena Blvd.

KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall was joined by Marc Stevenson to present details of the event.