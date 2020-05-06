San Diego biotech company Illumina donates $1 million to local schools and frontline workers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego biotechology company Illumina announced Tuesday it is donating $1 million to the region’s front-line workers affected by COVID-19 and local K-12 students.

The donation is composed of $300,000 for front-line workers’ “critical needs” such as personal protective equipment, and $700,000 to support distance learning, technology and STEAM education for San Diego-area students.

“This donation we’re announcing today is going to change lives right here in San Diego,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said during an afternoon news conference.

Illumina CEO Sam Samad said: “From individuals to communities, from companies to countries, we’re finding ways to support each other during this challenging time in order to address this pandemic together. In fact, the amount of innovation and service to others is one of the brightest silver linings of this time.”

The mayor said the funds would help students in their ongoing transition to distance learning while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those who lack regular access to computers and/or the internet.

San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten said the school district has provided more than 800,000 meals and distributed more than 50,000 Chromebooks in response to the pandemic.

Illumina is one of the biggest and highest valued biotech companies in San Diego, and a leader in DNA sequencing.

Illumina CEO, France deSouza spoke with KUSI News via Skype about the donation.

The full press release with more information about the donation is below:

