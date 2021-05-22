San Diego Biotech creates new cutting-edge cancer detection test for dogs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – PetDx, a San Diego-based start-up, announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Petco to release a new kind of diagnostic test for dogs called OncoK9, a liquid biopsy that can detect cancer without any physical signs through a simple blood draw.

Dr. Andi Flory, chief medical officer at PetDx, said that there is a “huge unmet need for detecting cancer early in dogs and that oftentimes dogs are diagnosed too late, only after they start to show obvious signs of illness and their owners bring them in.”