San Diego Black Nurses Association discusses COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Black Nurses Association working to vaccinate Black residents in San Diego County.

So far the association says it has vaccinated nearly 1,100 residents in southeastern San Diego since mid-February.

Samantha Williams from The San Diego Black Nurses Association joined Good Evening San Diego to share her thoughts on how the county is doing in terms of the “equity lense” and what needs to be done locally before we can get back to normal.