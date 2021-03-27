San Diego Black Nurses Association stresses the importance of getting vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the nation continues the monumental task of vaccinating as many people as possible, the San Diego Black Nurses Association is urging Black San Diegans to get vaccinated.

The San Diego Black Nurses Association provides health promotion services to underserved and uninsured communities in the region.

Samantha Gambles Farr, President of the San Diego Black Nurses Association, joined KUSI on Good Morning San Diego to detail how the pandemic has affected Black San Diegans.