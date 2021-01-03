San Diego Blood Bank asks to donate blood and convalescent plasma after holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Blood Bank is celebrating National Blood Donor Month throughout January by inviting eligible individuals to donate blood and convalescent plasma in 2021 with the goal of creating a robust supply that can meet local hospital patient needs.

San Diego Blood Bank is currently antibody testing each blood donation as part of their regular testing panel to qualify donations for COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

Additionally, anyone who donates at a San Diego Blood Bank donation location or the mobile drive will receive a special-edition T-shirt – the second in a 3-part commemorative collection for blood donors.

National Blood Donor Month has been observed in January since 1970 with the goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during winter one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.

“On top of local demand for blood and convalescent plasma, we are also being called upon to help supply national surge centers with plasma as there is a huge spike in usage across the country,” said Dr. David Wellis, San Diego Blood Bank CEO. “We need our community to come together and donate and there’s no better time than National Blood Donor Month.”

Appointments are required and available by visiting sandiegobloodbank.org.