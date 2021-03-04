San Diego Blood Bank experiencing critically low blood supply levels





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As local hospitals continue to reschedule elective surgeries delayed due to COVID-19 and utilize even more blood for standard surgeries, the San Diego Blood Bank Thursday put out an urgent call for donors to replenish its critically low blood supply.

“We are down to a one/two-day supply of most types, and it’s best to keep at least a seven-day supply available,” said David Wellis, CEO of the San Diego Blood Bank. “For various reasons, hospital usage has increased, so we need the community to make an appointment to donate now for local hospital patients that need it.”

All blood types are needed.

To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health. Appointments are required and available by visiting SanDiegoBloodBank.org or by calling 619-400- 8251.

The blood bank is currently antibody testing each blood donation as part of the regular testing panel to qualify donations for COVID-19 convalescent plasma. This is not a diagnostic test, and it will not detect active COVID-19 infections or recent exposure.

Temperatures will be taken before donors are allowed into facilities, and face coverings are required.