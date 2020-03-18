San Diego Blood Bank facing severe donation shortages

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the region grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego Blood Bank is asking for blood donations.

The Blood Bank has seen a sharp decrease in blood donations due to the spread of COVID-19, and is desperately seeking more donations.

Individuals are not at risk of contracting the coronavirus — officially known as COVID-19 — from donating blood, and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions, officials said.

As a safety precaution, San Diego Blood Bank is currently deferring people who have traveled to areas with World Health Organization level 3 travel notices (currently China, Italy, Iran and South Korea) for 28 days from their date of departure from the outbreak area. If donors have been exposed to or treated for coronavirus, they are also deferred for 28 days. People experiencing coronavirus symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should not attempt to donate.

The blood bank encourages all healthy individuals to donate blood. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in general good health. To make an appointment, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 619-400-8251.

